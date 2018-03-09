Midship Marine delivers two new passenger vessels to Mexico

Midship Marine, Harvey, La., has delivered two new aluminum 91’10″x24’7″x6’6″, passenger vessels, City Jet I and City Jet 2, as part of a six-vessel newbuild program for the Cancun-based operator Ultramar. With seating for 300 and a 3’1″ draft, the vessels will operate at high frequency across the enclosed lagoon adjacent to Cancun, sparing tourists a notoriously lengthy bus trip and reducing travel times by up to 70%.

Designed by Incat Crowther, the main deck cabin can accommodate 118 passengers in high-end seating. Sliding doors are fitted at both the forward and aft ends of the cabin for ease of access. The aft deck features a bathroom, electrical closet, standing room for passengers , and plenty of room for luggage. Also featured on the aft deck is a raised engine hatch increasing maintenance space in the engine room. As with all other Ultramar boats designed by Incat Crowther, the vessels are fitted with forward and aft hinged boarding ramps on both sides that facilitates rapid loading and unloading.

The pilothouse sits on a raised platform for increased good visibility over the bow. The roof deck features 140 external passenger seats with room for emergency life floats.

City Jet I and City Jet 2 powered by two Yanmar 6HYM-WET engines, producing 591 hp at 2,100 rpm each, and connected to twin fixed-pitch propellers for a service speed of 22 knots at 85% maximum continuous rating.

Tankage includes 528 gals. of fuel oil and 66 gals. fresh water. Each boat carries a two-person crew.

The addition of City Jet 1 and City Jet 2 to Ultramar’s fleet rewards Incat Crowther’s attention to servicing the client’s needs. Being tailored to a specific set of operational requirements will increase the new boats reliability.