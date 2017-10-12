MetalCraft and Stanley Custom Aluminum Boats sign partnership agreement

MetalCraft Marine (MCM), Kingston, Ontario, Canada, has signed a strategic partnership with Bill Connor of Connor Industries and Stanley Custom Aluminum Boats. Connor will be president of MetalCraft Marine and MetalCraft Marine US Inc., Cape Vincent, N.Y.

Both companies have expertise in their respective markets: large vessels up to 90′ for military, law enforcement, and fire/rescue, and smaller vessels from 14′ and up for specialty commercial work. MCM and Stanley Boats are used worldwide in the energy business, in conservation, crew transport, and public safety. The boats are purpose-built for continuous duty. The companies have been in business independently since 1988.

The partnership will bring integration of design and engineering capabilities to improve efficiencies and reduce costs. Clients will have access to the most advanced workboat design group in the industry, according to a statement from the companies.

As partners, the relationship will also bring significant new investment on a large scale. Connor said his business plan will spur growth, product development, and add profits. He has delivered on these same objectives for nearly 30 years at Connor Industries, Parry Sound, Ontario, Canada.

On the MCM side, Tom Wroe will be retiring and stepping down as president of MetalCraft Marine, a company he led from its inception.