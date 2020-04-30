MetalCraft Marine, Stanley Boats deliver new fireboats

MetalCraft Marine has delivered a new 33’11″x9’8″ landing craft fireboat to the Costa Rica Fire Department (El Benemérito Cuerpo de Bomberos de Costa Rica ). The boat will be used in and around the Tortuguero Station to provide fire protection to the small town and its eco lodges scattered along the canal.

The foredeck is sized to fit a Kawasaki Mule with its own pumping capability. The vessel carries a Darley PSDE 1,500 gpm, 364-hp fire pump that can produce up to 2,000 gpm at 5,000 rpm. The main monitor is an Akron Apollo with quick release 2″x2.5″ hose lines.

The aft deck is designed to carry 10 people under the covered roof for means of medical support or evacuation. Other features include LED lighting and hydraulic bow ramp, side scan and trailer.

Main propulsion is the responsibility of twin Yamaha 150-hp outboards, giving the new boat a top speed of 40 knots. The electronics suite includes a Hummingbird Helix 9 Chirp MSI and GPS.

Stanley Boats, a subsidiary of MetalCraft Marine, recently delivered a new Stanley 26 (26’x9’10”) Bull Nose fireboat to the Forsyth County (Ga.) Fire Department.

Features include a Darley PSDE 1,500-gpm, 364-hp, 5,000- rpm fire pump, a Hummingbird Helix 9 Chirp MSI and GPS, 58″ wide open wheelhouse, and hydraulic bow gate with integrated fold out dive platform. The boat is powered by a 300-hp Yamaha outboard engine with a top speed of 42 mph at 5,800 rpm.