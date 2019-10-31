MetalCraft Marine delivers patrol boat to Alabama

MetalCraft Marine recently launched a 34′ patrol boat for the Mobile, Ala., Police. The Interceptor was designed to give a true, soft, dry ride and that ride was tested in 4′-5′ chop at speed.

The Interceptor has a large cabin and aft deck for open work spaces for officers who work wearing a lot of equipment and 6’10” of headroom for tall personnel. The boat will spend long hours out in the Gulf of Mexico and Mobile Bay and has adequate heat and air conditioning for the wide range of temperatures the crew will be subject to. The visibility that is designed into the boat exceeds American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) sight lines.

Ship’s service power is provided by a Westerbeke gas generator. Main propulsion is the responsibility of twin Suzuki 300-hp outboards controlled by a Seastar joystick for docking or holding station. The boat has a comprehensive suite of navigation electronics by Simrad and a SeaFLIR camera. Seats Inc. supplied the suspension seating.