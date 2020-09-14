MetalCraft Marine delivers high-performance patrol RIBs to Mississippi

MetalCraft Marine has just delivered two of its 34′ high-performance Patrol RIBs to the Mississippi Department of Natural Resources Police. The two boats will be used in the coastal bay areas and offshore checking on commercial and sport fishing compliance.

The boats can reach 64 mph with their triple Suzuki 300-hp outboards. The Interceptor hulls are manufactured for a “soft dry ride”. The hulls are built with a very fine entry which makes the boat very quiet and easily parts the waves.

The boat also features a very robust T-top and supporting structure, which is designed to ISO 12215 Category B standards (12′-17′ waves). The T-top, which can support the weight of a crewman, is specifically designed to deflect radar, that along with the low hull profile will provide a low radar signature. Below the T-top is an oversize gun locker which can hold rifles and side arms.

There are four suspension seats for crew and the entire crew area can be enclosed with a Strata glass enclosure. The electronics suite by Simrad has an open array high definition radar antenna, twin 12″ displays, GPS and depth sounder. Radios are by Icom. Ahead of the console is a large walk in head with space for toolkits and easy access to the dash and electrical panels and wiring that meets ABYC standards.

The boats have wide side decks, creating a very stable platform for boarding, and there is recessed lighting under the gunwale side decks. The RIB collar is a Wing Inflatables Heavy Duty welded polyurethane foam collar with Rip Stop fabric.

The bow is covered by a robust Push Knee box with integral boarding step and portable safety railing. The push knees have twin 4.5″ D-rubber fenders and provide superior protection for the collar and boat. The Wing collar also has a removable dive door built into the starboard side. The boats’ stability is calculated to ISO 12217 Category B standards.