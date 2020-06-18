Metal Shark introduces 57′ high-performance military patrol vessel

Metal Shark has added a welded-aluminum 52 Fearless Super Interceptor to its lineup. The 57.4’x11.5’ offshore-capable, ultra-high-performance military patrol vessel has a top speed of around 70 knots.

Production of the model has begun at the boatbuilder’s Jeanerette, La., production facility, with 15 vessels currently on order for overseas military and law enforcement interests.

Metal Shark developed the 52 Fearless in response to growing demand among military operators for larger and faster interdiction craft with greater range and better seakeeping.

“Customers from around the world have asked for a bluewater-capable interdiction vessel with 60-plus knot capabilities,” Henry Irizarry, Metal Shark’s vice president of international business development, said in a statement. “With the 52 Fearless Super Interceptor, we have exceeded that requirement by a significant margin, with a multi-mission high-performance vessel delivering unmatched speed, handling, and seakeeping while also leveraging over a decade of parent craft Fearless-class past performance.”

The new model is a highly optimized version of Metal Shark’s 52′ Fearless high-performance center console vessel, utilizing the proven stepped vee ventilated tunnel (SVVT) running surface designed by naval architect Michael Peters.

The first 15 Super Interceptors are being built in a center console configuration with seating for six crew in Shockwave shock-mitigating seats beneath an integrated aluminum hard top. The vessels will be powered by twin 1,650-hp MAN 12-cylinder diesel inboard engines mated to Arneson ASD14 surface drives through ZF transmissions. The arrangement will give the Super Interceptor a projected top speed in the 70-knot range. The vessel’s flexible configuration allows for a maximum fuel capacity of 1,000 gals., which gives the vessel 12.5 hours endurance at 50 knots.

To satisfy modern military visual-deterrent requirements, the Super Interceptor boasts chiseled and menacing lines, including the distinctive “faceted hull” initially developed by Metal Shark for the Navy and now being widely incorporated across Metal Shark’s product portfolio.

“In terms of speed, size, endurance, and sheer awe factor, this vessel represents a radical leap forward,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “The Fearless Super Interceptor will be made available for our customers in a range of styles and sizes to meet various operational requirements. We look forward to showcasing the superlative performance of this next-generation military patrol platform and providing additional details in the months ahead.”