Metal Shark completes new ferries for New Orleans

Metal Shark announced that both new 105′, 150-passenger, high-speed, aluminum catamaran passenger ferries constructed for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) have been completed and are ready to enter service.

The first of the two new ferries was completed earlier this year and delivered to New Orleans in July. The second vessel is 100% complete at Metal Shark’s Franklin, La., shipyard where it successfully passed U.S. Coast Guard inspections at the beginning of October and is ready for delivery to New Orleans at RTA’s discretion.

The new passenger ferries, RTA 1 and RTA 2, will replace the decades-old ferries currently operated in New Orleans and will usher in entirely new standards of comfort, safety, reliability, and efficiency.

The vessels were designed by BMT and built to meet the specific requirements of the RTA. The USCG Subchapter T compliant ferries are powered by twin 715-horsepower Caterpillar C-18 Tier 3 diesel engines and feature a proven, low wake/low wash, high efficiency hull design for reduced environmental impact.

“In the past 18 months, we have delivered over 14 150-passenger and 350-passenger ferries to New York, Washington, DC, and now, New Orleans,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “As a local Louisiana company, it has been an honor to build these modern, comfortable new vessels for the people of New Orleans and visitors from around the world.”

Metal Shark is a diversified shipbuilder specializing in the design and efficient high quality construction of welded aluminum and steel vessels from 16′ to over 300′ for defense, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, towboat operators, and other clients worldwide.