Metal Shark announces availability of Damen fast crew supplier

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has announced the availability of the new Damen FCS 7011 design for the U.S. market.

Developed by Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards in response to feedback from the offshore oil and gas sector, the FCS 7011 has been designed to reduce logistical cost and increase efficiencies in an era of low oil prices.

The all-aluminum monohull FCS 7011 is a fast, comfortable crew-supply solution for offshore production facilities. The vessel offers increased safety compared to traditional crew-supply vessels. Incorporating Damen’s “Sea Axe” bow and a ride control system for roll and pitch reduction, the FCS 7011 offers increased operability in offshore sea states, Metal Shark said. Steerable skegs allow for highly accurate course corrections, while a gyroscope maintains stability during crew transfer, with a motion-compensating gangway among its numerous available features.

The FCS 7011 has been designed for passenger comfort and may be custom-configured to suit individual client requirements. With its size, range, 40-knot speed, and 150-passenger capacity, the vessel allows operators to efficiently service multiple platforms on a single trip for maximum cost savings and energy gains.

“The FCS 7011 utilizes smart design and the latest technology to bring new levels of comfort, safety, and efficiency to the offshore sector,” Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard said in a statement. “Metal Shark enjoys a great relationship with Damen and we’re excited to offer this first-in-class vessel to U.S. operators.”

The FCS 7011 will be produced at Metal Shark’s Franklin, La., shipyard, which among its many current projects is also producing a fleet of 85′ Damen-designed patrol boats under the Navy near coastal patrol vessel (NCPV) contract awarded in June.

Established in 1986, Gravois Aluminum Boats LLC, and its government/commercial boat entity Metal Shark Boats provide custom boats for defense, law enforcement, and commercial entities. Key customers include the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, fire departments, and other operators worldwide.