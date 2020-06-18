Merchent named new Halter Marine chief

On Monday, ST Engineering North America Inc. announced that Robert (Bob) L. Merchent was named the new president and CEO of VT Halter Marine Inc. Merchent replaced Ron Baczkowski, who resigned.

Merchent’s background includes extensive shipbuilding and major program management experience.

“We welcome Bob and look forward to his leadership of Halter Marine during this time of growth,” Tom Vecchiolla, president and CEO of ST Engineering North America, said in a statement. “Bob’s expertise as a shipbuilder and proven program leader makes him the right choice to lead Halter Marine during this critical period.”

Much of Merchent’s career was spent at Ingalls Shipbuilding, heading up programs critical to both the business and the U.S. Navy, culminating his career there as the vice president, Surface Combatants, Fleet Services and U.S. Coast Guard Programs.

Merchent has a bachelor’s in business management from the University of Southern Mississippi, as well as certificates on executive leadership from the Harvard Business School, executive finance from the Wharton School of Business, and executive marketing from the University of Maryland.

VT Halter, the marine operations of ST Engineering North America, is based in Pascagoula, Miss., and is a leader in the design and construction of medium-sized ships in the U.S. Halter Marine designs, builds and repairs a wide variety of oceangoing vessels such as patrol vessels, oil recovery vessels, oil cargo vessels, ferries, logistic support vessels, auxiliaries, and research and survey vessels.

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology and engineering group.