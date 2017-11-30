Master Marine set to deliver second of four towboats

Master Marine delivered the first of four 67’x28′ fleet boats, Miss Deborah, to Waterfront Services Co. earlier this year. The yard is getting ready to deliver the second towboat of the contract. Each boat will be powered by a pair of Laborde Products Inc. S6R2-Y3MPTAW Mitsubishi Tier 3 diesel marine engines each putting out 803 hp at 1,400 rpm each, coupled to Twin Disc MG-5321 marine gears with 5:1 reduction ratios, E300 electronic controls with R.W. Fernstrum Inc. keel coolers.

Electrical power was also provided by Laborde with two Northern Lights M65C13.2S 65-KW Tier III electronic controlled generators also with R.W. Fernstrum keel coolers. A pair of Sound Propeller Services Inc. 70″x 48″ 4-bladed stainless steel propellers is provided thrust through two J&S Machine Works 7″ ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Marine Industries Corp. bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. provided the steering system and a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors. Schuyler Maritime LLC provided 11″x18″ rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel along with the push knees, fleet deck with MMI installed weld caps between all fenders.

R.S. Price & Son Inc. provided Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump HVAC system on all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine provided the large aluminum Diamond SeaG laze windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators supplied the aluminum exterior doors.

Dickson Marine Supply provided a pair of Wintech 40-ton deck winches and New World provided all of the electronics and communications for the vessel.

All of the boats will have capacities of 10,400 gals. of fuel, 4,359 gals. potable water and 9,500 gals. of ballast water. The boats sport a maximum 7’9″ working draft.