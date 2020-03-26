Master Marine delivers 1,600-hp towboat to St. Louis

Master Marine Inc. (MMI) recently delivered the towboat Frank Mellor to Osage Marine Services Inc., St. Louis. The new 67’x28′ vessel was designed by Entech Designs LLC, Kenner, La.

The towboat is powered by a pair of Laborde Products-supplied Mitsubishi S6R2-Y3MPTAW Tier 3 diesel marine engines rated at 803 hp at 1,400 rpm each. The engines are coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears.

Laborde Products also provided two Northern Lights M65C13.2S 65-kW Tier 3 electronic controlled generators. The towboat is also outfitted with RW Fernstrum keel coolers. A pair of Sound Propeller Services 70″x48″x7″ 4-bladed stainless steel propellers provide thrust through two J&S Machine Works 7″ ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals.

RIO Controls and Hydraulic Inc. supplied the steering system for the two 7″ main and four 7″ flanking rudders. Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. provided a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans.

Schuyler Maritime LLC furnished all 18″x12″ rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel and push knees.

Outfitters International provided a Daiken mini-split heat pump HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine supplying all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine furnished the large Bomar aluminum windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators provided the aluminum exterior doors.

Wintech International furnished a pair of 40-ton deck winches and New World Inc. supplied all of the electronics and communications. Unlimited Control & Supply provided the alarm system.

Frank Mellor carries 10,400 gals. of fuel, 4,359 gals. potable water and 9,500 gals. ballast water. The towboat has a maximum 7’9″ working draft. The vessel has three crew staterooms for six crewman, 1-1⁄2 baths and a full galley arrangement.

“We would like to congratulate Osage personnel for their great teamwork in these challenging times in taking delivery of their second towboat along with obtaining all its Coast Guard certificates for their Sub M compliance,” said Steve Authement, Master Marine’s director of business development.