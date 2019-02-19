Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Master Boat Builders delivers new OSV to Seacor

By on
New 221' offshore support vessel was built in Alabama. Master Boat Builders photo
New 221' offshore support vessel was built in Alabama. Master Boat Builders photo

Master Boat Builders, Bayou La Batre, Ala., has delivered a new 221’x48’x18′ offshore support vessel (OSV) to Seacor Offshore LLC.

Designed by Master Boat, the Seacor Totonaca capacities include 150,000 gals. of fuel; 6,000 bbls. liquid mud; and 8,000 bbls. bulk mud in four 2,000-cu.-ft. atmospheric tanks (CargoFlexx system). Additionally, the OSV’s 155’x39′ rear cargo deck can carry up to 2,216 LT of freight. The boat has a draft of 15.25′.

Main propulsion comes from twin Caterpillar 3512C diesel engines, producing 1,911 hp at 1,600 rpm each. The Cats connect to 82″x70″, 5-bladed, bronze propellers through Twin Disc MGX-5600 red slip clutch marine gears with 5.04:1 reduction ratios. At sea trials, the new OSV had a 12-knot running speed, 11 knots fully loaded.

For additional maneuverability around offshore structures, Seacor Totonaca was fitted with four Schottel thrusters — two SST-2FP 800-hp electric motor through frequency drives bowthrusters and twin SST-170FP 350-hp electric motor through frequency stern thrusters. Schottel also

Ship’s service power is the responsibility of four gensets — two Cat C-32 powered, sparking 940 kW of electrical power each and two Cat C-18 powered, producing 425 kW each (parallel operation).

The steering system is a Jastram split rudder system from Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics, controls are Twin Disc EC-300DP and the electronics suite is from New World Electronics.

Seacor Totonaca has accommodations for 36 offshore workers and crew, a GE DPS-2 system, and FIFI system consisting of Fire Fighting Systems fire fighting Class 1 system driven by two 600-hp electric motors and 350-hp deluge monitors.

The new OSV is ABS classed Maltese Cross A-1, AMS, DPS-2, SPS, Offshore Support Vessel, loadline under 1,600 tons, ITC, SOLAS, IMO, Maltese Cross A1 Fire Fighting Vessel, Class 1 and USCG certified, Subchapter L and I.

Seacor Totonaca was delivered in February.

 

 

About the author

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.