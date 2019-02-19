Master Boat Builders delivers new OSV to Seacor

Master Boat Builders, Bayou La Batre, Ala., has delivered a new 221’x48’x18′ offshore support vessel (OSV) to Seacor Offshore LLC.

Designed by Master Boat, the Seacor Totonaca capacities include 150,000 gals. of fuel; 6,000 bbls. liquid mud; and 8,000 bbls. bulk mud in four 2,000-cu.-ft. atmospheric tanks (CargoFlexx system). Additionally, the OSV’s 155’x39′ rear cargo deck can carry up to 2,216 LT of freight. The boat has a draft of 15.25′.

Main propulsion comes from twin Caterpillar 3512C diesel engines, producing 1,911 hp at 1,600 rpm each. The Cats connect to 82″x70″, 5-bladed, bronze propellers through Twin Disc MGX-5600 red slip clutch marine gears with 5.04:1 reduction ratios. At sea trials, the new OSV had a 12-knot running speed, 11 knots fully loaded.

For additional maneuverability around offshore structures, Seacor Totonaca was fitted with four Schottel thrusters — two SST-2FP 800-hp electric motor through frequency drives bowthrusters and twin SST-170FP 350-hp electric motor through frequency stern thrusters. Schottel also

Ship’s service power is the responsibility of four gensets — two Cat C-32 powered, sparking 940 kW of electrical power each and two Cat C-18 powered, producing 425 kW each (parallel operation).

The steering system is a Jastram split rudder system from Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics, controls are Twin Disc EC-300DP and the electronics suite is from New World Electronics.

Seacor Totonaca has accommodations for 36 offshore workers and crew, a GE DPS-2 system, and FIFI system consisting of Fire Fighting Systems fire fighting Class 1 system driven by two 600-hp electric motors and 350-hp deluge monitors.

The new OSV is ABS classed Maltese Cross A-1, AMS, DPS-2, SPS, Offshore Support Vessel, loadline under 1,600 tons, ITC, SOLAS, IMO, Maltese Cross A1 Fire Fighting Vessel, Class 1 and USCG certified, Subchapter L and I.

Seacor Totonaca was delivered in February.