Marinette Marine, Vigor deliver RB-Ms to Jordan navy

Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Vigor (Team RB-M) announced the deliveries of two additional 45’x14.7′ Response Boat-Mediums (RB-Ms) to the U.S. Coast Guard. These boats are part of an approved foreign military sale to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan through the Department of Homeland Security.

Marinette Marine was the prime contractor and program manager for the project, and Vigor built the vessels at its Seattle facility.

The Royal Jordanian Naval Force (RJNF) plans to operate the boats from its base in Aqaba, Jordan. The vessels are capable of a top speed of more than 42 knots and have a mission duration of up to 24 hours. The RB-Ms will enhance the RJNF’s ability to perform security missions, search and rescue, and drug interdiction along with visit, board, search and seizure operations (VBSS).

Key features on the vessels include FLIR Systems night vision technology, push knees for added control with VBSS operations, and a composite aft deck hardtop for crew comfort.

“We are pleased to lead this effort as the prime contractor and to team with Vigor to provide the U.S. government and our Coast Guard a means through which to strengthen security cooperation worldwide,” Rick Hunt, president of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, said in a statement announcing the deliveries.

Team RB-M previously delivered 174 similar boats to the U.S. Coast Guard and is completing six additional boats to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Response Boat-Medium has a top speed of more than 42 knots and mission duration of up to 24 hours.