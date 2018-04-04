Main Iron Works building four Kirby pushboats

Benny Cenac, owner of Main Iron Works, Houma, La., and CEO of Cenac Marine Services , also in Houma, has announced a signed contract for Main Iron Works to build four 88’x35’x12’2″ inland towboats for Kirby Inland Marine.

Work on the vessels has already started, and the respective deadlines to have the pushboats completed will be on three separate months — August, October, and December 2018. As a fully functional shipyard servicing marine vessels and barges since 1947, Main Iron Works is more than prepared to take on this great assignment, Cenac said in a statement announcing the contract.

All four vessels will be twin propeller 2,680-hp conventional towboats and will be added to Kirby’s inland towboat fleet. They will be utilized in the transportation of a variety of petrochemicals, refined products, oils and liquid fertilizers. Kirby’s inland service area spans the U.S. inland waterway network including the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, the Mississippi River, the Illinois River, the Ohio River and numerous other waterways. The company currently operates 998 active inland tank barges and 302 active towboats. Kirby represents the industry leader in safety, customer service and environmental protection, company officials said.

“It is always a pleasure to partner with world class companies that generate the same level of high expectations and success as we do at Main Iron Works,” Cenac said.