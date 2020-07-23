Life Proof Boats expands into the Northeast

Life Proof Boats, Bremerton, Wash., builds boats crafted from aluminum deep V hulls and a patented foam/air collar system. The company is now expanding into the Northeast through a partnership with LC8 Marine, Plymouth, Mass., as its first official sales and service center. LC8 Marine has over 20 years of expertise with all-weather best in class boats.

“After exhibiting at the Newport International Boat Show last year, the popularity of the Life Proof Boats brand has continued to grow in the Northeast”, Micah Bowers, CEO Life Proof Boats, said in a prepared statement. “Our strategic partnership with LC8 Marine allows us to better serve current and future boat owners in the region, while providing the unparalleled level of service our owners expect.”

The unique characteristics of Life Proof Boats make them well-suited to the Northeast, the boatbuilder said. Purpose-built for performance in rough and unforgiving seas, each boat includes standard options like stabilized buoyancy collar systems, shock mitigation, and self-bailing decks, rendering them virtually un-sinkable and indestructible.

“These boats fill a niche that is currently unmet in New England,” said Scott Dyer, LC8 Marine owner. “The line of boats from 17-50 feet are constructed from commercial-grade premium materials with a full package of amenities to provide some of the world’s safest and stable boats on the water today.”