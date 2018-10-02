Jesse Engineering delivers bunker vessel to Maxum Petroleum

Maxum Petroleum, Seattle, has taken delivery of its newest tank ship, the 126’x32’x13′ Global Provider. The vessel was designed by Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), also of Seattle, and built by Jesse Engineering, Tacoma, Wash. The new bunker boat is the first in its design and size for Maxum Petroleum and will be used to deliver fuel and lube oil to ship operators in the Pacific Northwest.

Global Provider is a self-propelled bunker ship with a 10′ draft, a carrying capacity of 151,500 gals. and a cargo handling system featuring six pairs of cargo tanks. The new boat is designed to move segregated products in a single trip, without cross-contamination.

The vessel is powered by a pair of Cummins QSK-19M, 660 hp Tier III engines and is equipped with Twin Disk MGX-5202 reduction gears that drive two fixed pitch propellers. Electrical power is supplied by Northern Lights gensets, and Auto-Nav‘s electro hydraulic steering system serves Deflector Marine rudders.

The onboard systems and state of the art technology make the Global Provider a highly versatile vessel, including capability for emergency and oil spill response, EBDG officials said in a statement announcing the delivery.

The vessel is equipped with a FLIR thermal imaging system, giving the crew complete visual ability in darkness, fog and smoke. Firefighting capabilities include two Ansul 4″ foam monitors and a 300-gallon tank for firefighting foam.

Deck gear includes a 2,800-lb. capacity Rapp Marine hose handling crane that can also be used for skiff and boom deployment or to assist in skimming operations. The vessel can be used as floating storage during skimming and recovery. Additional onboard emergency safety and rescue equipment includes a Jason’s Cradle man-overboard rescue system.

EBDG’s project scope included concept and contract design, vessel renderings, and regulatory support to obtain U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) approval and loadline certification from ABS.

During construction, EBDG continued to support Maxum with detail design, production support services and with weekly shipyard visits to ensure design plans were translated into a quality-built vessel that would meet and exceed Maxum’s operational requirements.