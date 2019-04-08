Jensen Maritime designing new Tier 4 tugs for Moran

Jensen Maritime Consultants, Seattle, has been awarded a contract to design 5,100-hp ship assist and escort tugs for Moran Towing Corp., New Canaan, Conn.

The 86’x36’x15’10” tugs, to be built at Washburn & Doughty Associates Inc., East Boothbay, Maine, will be the latest in a series of seven Jensen-designed tugs for Moran over the past decade.

New features on the boats include upgrades to meet the latest American Bureau of Shipping and Coast Guard Subchapter M regulations, as well as meeting EPA Tier 4 requirements. The upgrades will ensure the vessels meet current and future demands for performance and maneuverability, and that piping and electrical systems are consistent with Moran’s larger fleet of tugs and barges.

“Jensen’s team is pleased to continue our longstanding work for Moran, designing tugs that meet high standards for maneuverability while delivering compact power in highly capable vessels,” Jensen’s Bryan Nichols, director, business development, said in announcing the contract.

Jensen designed this series of tugs to provide the performance needed for ship assist and escort work on the East and Gulf coasts, company officials said. Equipped with two Caterpillar 3512E, EPA Tier 4 engines producing 2,550 hp each and Rolls Royce Z-drive propulsion units, the tugs will have bollard pulls of 68 short tons.

A deep skeg forward is included in the design for escort work, but the skeg will remain open at the aft end to allow for better maneuverability. The skeg is designed to provide for a more stable platform when underway, minimizing rolling due to the seaway.

A Markey escort hawser winch will be installed forward, and a Markey H-bitt and hydraulic capstan will be installed for aft towing and line handling.

Additionally, large-machinery removal hatches will be provided on the main deck and deck house to allow for easy removal of equipment from the engine room. Berths for six crewmembers will be installed in four comfortable staterooms.

Jensen Maritime is a subsidiary of Crowley Maritime Corp.