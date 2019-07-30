Incat Crowther-designed ferries delivered to Mexico

A pair of Incat Crowther 37 passenger vessels have been delivered to to Mexico’s largest ferry operator Ultramar. Built by Wight Shipyard, Isle of Wight, UK, the Lady D and Lady A each has a capacity of 459 passengers.

The vessels feature Ultramar’s signature high-tech fitout with advanced entertainment systems and advanced LED lighting. Incat Crowther worked closely with Wight Shipyard to balance the operator’s desires with the fitout requirements in a way that did not excessively affect the vessel’s performance, with the final product being delivered below the predicted weight.

The vessels take a two-and-a-half deck configuration with a half-height wheelhouse giving enhanced forward visibility and contributing to the trademark sleek appearance of Ultramar’s fleet.

The main deck features three pairs of boarding ramps; two pairs aft and a pair forward. The aft-most pair is dedicated to cargo movements, leading straight to the aft cargo area. Forward of this, a passenger ramp feeds straight to the main passenger cabin as well as to the stairs to the upper deck.

The main deck cabin seats 165 passengers and has two wheelchair spaces. A bar/ kiosk is fitted amidships, adjacent to an interior stair to the mid deck.

A pair of doors forward link the forward-most boarding ramps to the cabin, as well as providing access to the foredeck, with 32 seats. The mid deck features a business class cabin for 24 passengers. Aft of this, the external deck features a stage, where artists perform on return journeys. The aft exterior deck seats 116 passengers. The sundeck seats 122 passengers.

The vessel’s platform was optimized early in the design process for efficient operation with twin MTU 12V4000 M63 main engines, producing 2,010 hp at 1,800 rpm each. Operating at modest MCR, this engine package delivers efficiency while minimizing wear and tear and extending the engine maintenance intervals.