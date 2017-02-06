In pictures: Rotortug Trident

Trident, the first of three new 98’6″x43’6″x15’7″ Robert Allan-designed Advanced Rotortugs (ART) for Seabulk Towing was put through its paces recently on Alabama’s Mobile River.

Built at Master Boat Builders down the road from Mobile in Bayou La Batre, Ala., the Trident represents the first time the Rotortug, which features triangular propulsion to enhance maneuverability, will be used in the U.S.

The Trident‘s main propulsion comes from three Caterpillar 3512C, Tier 3 diesel engines, producing 1,910 hp at 1,600 rpm each. The Cats connect to three Schottel SRP 1210 Z-drives. The propulsion package gives the tug a running speed of 12.5 knots. Ship’s service power comes from twin Cat engines sparking 150 kW of electricity each. On deck are two Jonrie Intertech towing winches. The forward hawser escort winch is a Series 230 outfitted with 450′ of Samson 12 2-5/8″x8″ HMPE rope. The aft combination towing and hawser winch is a Series 500 outfitted with 2,100′ of 2.25″ wire rope and 450′ of Saturn 12 2-5/8″

The Trident will be homeported in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

