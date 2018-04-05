Horizon still building and repairing workboats

Horizon Shipbuilding Inc. is working on a steady stream of new construction and repair projects, the company said on Wednesday. Horizon was forced to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late last year after cost overruns on two large contracts. But that hasn’t stopped the Bayou La Batre, Ala., shipyard from pushing forward.

“Our continued production testifies to Horizon’s unwavering commitment to our customers, vendors and friends,” Lance C. Lemcool, Horizon’s vice president, said in a statement announcing the shipyard’s current orderbook. “We are open for business and look forward to our continued service to the marine industry.”

Currently Horizon is building a 25′ truckable towboat and a 38′ towboat for Panama City, Fla.-based Marine Inland Fabricators. “Our relationship with Marine Inland is very much appreciated,” Travis R. Short, Horizon’s president, said. “I would like to thank Rudy Sistrunk, Marine Inland’s president, for having confidence in Horizon and allowing us to help respond to his customer’s schedule needs.”

Horizon has also delivered an 88′ bunker boat and handled a number of repair projects.

The most significant repair project was on the towboat Red Wagner for the Tennessee Valley Authority. Current repair projects include the towboat L.W. Nelson for Parker Towing, and the complete refurbishment of the Caribe Cay and Caribe Time for Transportation Services of St. John Inc., St. John, Virgin Islands,. Both vessels were severely damaged during Hurricane Maria. Other customers include the University of Mississippi Gulf Coast Lab, Bosarge Diving, Ship Island Excursions, Due South Charters, and Marine Oil Services.