Horizon delivers 20th towboat to Florida Marine

Horizon Shipbuilding Inc., Bayou La Batre, Ala., delivered the 120’x35’x11’6″ retractable pilothouse towboat Victoria Pasentine to Mandeville, La.-based Florida Marine Transporters on April 11, 2017. Horizon has delivered 20 boats to FMT over the past nine years.

The 387-gt Victoria Pasentine has an ABS Load Line certificate to operate in the waters between Chicago and Burns Harbor, Ind., for fair weather voyages. The steel towboat is powered by two Caterpillar 3512 engines rated at 2,011 hp at 1,600 rpm each. Twin Disc gears are connected to the Cat engines.

With the wheelhouse fully retracted, the max air draft is 17′-8″. Ship’s service power comes from twin 460-volt Tier 3 John Deere 6090 gensets, sparking 175 kW of electrical power each. The boat is outfitted for service in certain areas restricted to overhead clearances and draft limitation. Sleeping accommodations and facilities are provided for eight persons and sound dampening systems have been implemented throughout the main deck house.

“It has truly been an honor to be involved in the construction of these great boats and to be able to develop relationships with such fine people,” Horizon’s president, Travis Short, said in a statement announcing the delivery. “Anyone who has done business with Dennis Pasentine knows that it’s about relationships as much as it is about business. Our successes were due in large part to FMT new construction manager Jeff Brumfield, FMT customer representative Rusty Zeller, John Gilbert & Assoc., Kern Martin, Stone Constructors and Insulation, Beir Radio, along with many others. I would like to thank our great Horizon craftsmen, who worked to meet all specifications and deadlines on these projects.”

Jeff Brumfield of FMT said, “Horizon Shipbuilding has proven itself to be an excellent partner in assisting in the design and overall construction of the most powerful new vessels in our fleet.”

The project manager for the Victoria Pasentine, Terry Freeman, managed the construction of the vessel. He and his team completed the build on schedule. “Once again our team of skilled craftsman showed unparalleled professionalism and dedication with regard to the building and delivery of this vessel. On behalf of the Horizon team I would like to thank our vendors such as: Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics who supplied the lift system and associated components for the pilothouse, EMI, which has handled the steering and machinery alarm systems for every boat and Kern Martin Services which has done the interior package for all of our FMT builds. All have made up an exceptional team and been an integral part of [the] successful, on time delivery of this vessel.”

One reason the Horizon team is able to operate at such a high level is its Gordhead management software. This software has reduced production manhours and shortened delivery schedules, enabling Horizon to become more competitive, a competitiveness that has resulted in an increasing backlog during a very challenging shipbuilding market, Horizon officials said. Both of its new customers, McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc. and Hornblower New York Ferry Fleet LLC, mentioned Gordhead as a contributing factor in their selection process.