Harvey Gulf takes delivery of LNG-fueled OSV, multi-purpose support vessel

Harvey Gulf International Marine, Harvey, La., announced that it has accepted delivery of its fourth LNG-powered offshore supply vessel. The Harvey Freedom built at Gulf Coast Shipyard Group in Gulfport, Miss., is 310’x64’x24’6″, U.S. Flagged Subchapter I and L, SOLAS compliant and capable of carrying 253,000 gals of fuel oil, 18,000 bbls. liquid mud, 1,600 bbls. methanol, 10,250 cu. ft. dry cement and 78,000 gals. LNG fuel.

In addition to being powered by cleaner burning natural gas, the vessel is “ENVIRO+, Green Passport” certified by ABS, making her, and her sisterships, the most environmental friendly OSVs in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said.

The Harvey Freedom will be based out of Port Fourchon, La., and will immediately begin a five-year charter with a major oil and gas company.

“The delivery of the Harvey Freedom and commencement of her five-year charter shows Harvey Gulf’s continued commitment to the environment and the success of LNG power in our industry,” Shane Guidry, chairman and CEO of Harvey Gulf, said in a statement announcing the delivery.

Harvey Gulf also took delivery of the first of two, large capacity multi-purpose support vessels (MPSV) from Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Panama City, Fla. The 327’x73’x29′ Harvey Sub-Sea is a Jones Act-qualified vessel that has the technical capabilities to efficiently, effectively and safely perform high quality field development activities that are currently being performed by a foreign fleet, Harvey Gulf officials said.

The new MPSV is equipped with a 250-ton knuckle boom, heave compensated crane with 4,000′ of wire. The crane’s winch is below deck, expanding its lifting capacity and enabling loads of 107 metric tons to be delivered to water depths of 12,000′. The Sub-Sea has 150 berths, all in one or two person rooms, 13,000 sq. ft. of deck space and a 24’x24′ moon pool. The boat also has a S61 (heavy) helideck and meets ABS DP2, SPS Code and MLC 2006 certification requirements.

As U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) finalizes a decision to revoke previous letter rulings inconsistent with the lawful enforcement of the Jones Act that permitted the use of foreign-flag vessels for subsea construction, inspection and maintenance activities, this delivery of the Harvey Sub-Sea clearly demonstrates the capacity and capability of Jones Act qualified vessels to immediately perform the necessary work. This delivery is part of an industry-wide $2 billion investment since 2009 to ensure the Jones Act fleet has capacity to meet the needs of the offshore industry, Harvey Gulf officials said.

“Today ends the debate as to whether the U.S. Jones Act fleet of MPSV’s is capable of doing work that foreign vessels have been doing illegally in the Gulf for many years,” Guidry said in a statement announcing the delivery. “The Harvey Sub-Sea has the size, crane capacity, deck space, accommodation, equipment, and station keeping capability equivalent to, or better than, her foreign competitors. The Harvey Sub-Sea can perform a broad spectrum of subsea installations and removals, inspection, repair and floatel services. It can be equipped to lay umbilicals and cables and perform well-intervention and hydrate remediation operations. If there is a MPSV job needed in the Gulf, she can do it.”