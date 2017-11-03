Second Jones Act compliant MPSV delivered to Harvey Gulf

Chairman and CEO Shane Guidry of Harvey Gulf International Marine announced Friday the delivery of the second, large capacity 340′ multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) significantly enhancing the domestic Jones Act Fleet. The vessel, Harvey Blue-Sea, is a “best in class” Jones Act-qualified vessel that was designed to have the technical capabilities to efficiently, effectively and safely perform high quality field development activities. Harvey Gulf now owns and operates the two largest U.S.-flag construction vessels in the Gulf of Mexico, having taken delivery of the sister vessel Harvey Sub-Sea in July of 2017.

The Harvey Blue-Sea and Harvey Sub-Sea have the size, crane capacity, deck space, accommodation, equipment, and station keeping capability that far exceeds any other vessels in this Class. The Harvey Blue-Sea can perform a broad spectrum of subsea installations and removals, inspection, repair and floatel services. It can be equipped to lay umbilical’s and cables and perform well-intervention and hydrate remediation operations. If there is a MPSV job needed in the Gulf, the Harvey Blue-Sea and Harvey Sub-Sea will deliver, according to a release announcing the delivery.

The Harvey Blue-Sea is a Jones Act compliant 340′ MPSV, equipped with a 250-ton knuckle boom, active heave compensated crane equipped with 4,000 meters of wire. The crane’s winch is below deck, expanding its lifting capacity and enabling loads of 107 metric tons to be delivered to water depths of 12,000′.

The Blue-Sea has 150 berths, all in 1 or 2 person rooms, 13,000 sq. ft. of deck space and a 24’x24′ moon pool. It has a S61 (Heavy) helideck and meets ABS DP2, SPS Code and MLC 2006 certification requirements, among many others, Harvey Gulf officials said.