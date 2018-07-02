Harvey Gulf breaks free from Chapter 11

Harvey Gulf International Marine, Harvey, La., announced that it has completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. This marks the completion of the Plan of Reorganization approved by the bankruptcy court, 77 days following Harvey Gulf’s prepackaged filing. Under the reorganization, Harvey Gulf has shed approximately $1 billion in debt and emerges with a dramatically de-leveraged balance sheet. Additionally, the company has kept its commitments to its trade vendors, paying all unsecured claims in full, according to a statement issued by the company.

Harvey Gulf will combine its new financial strength and demonstrated operational planning with its safety and environmental protection record, which is demonstrated by the company’s anticipated fifth consecutive year without a recordable incident on Aug. 13. The company has a 99.2% uptime record for vessels on long term contract over the past 10 years, and it has indicated it intends to expand globally through mergers or acquisitions.

The company also announced that it has reached an agreement with Shane Guidry, Harvey Gulf’s chairman and CEO, to extend his employment contract for an additional five years from the date of emergence. Guidry’s leadership of Harvey Gulf through the most significant downturn in the offshore services industry in more than 30 years has produced 58% average EBITDA margins over the past three years, peaking at 61%. The retention of his services and the rest of his team was a key tenet of the restructuring transactions, the statement said.

“The Chapter 11 restructuring process is extremely complicated, and the fact that Harvey Gulf emerged so quickly, while shedding a billion dollars of debt and adding over 40 new customers reflects the dedication, hard work, and tenacity of the entire Harvey Gulf team,” Guidry said. “Importantly, Harvey Gulf’s performance will continue well into the future, and the competition simply isn’t in a position to capitalize on the industry’s shift to cleaner energy. Nor are they capable, either financially or from the organizational leadership standpoint, of re-designing their fleets to compete and perform in this new age.

Guidry went on to thank his lenders, who are now his new partners, and Harvey Gulf’s legal and financial advisors, Vinson & Elkins, LLP, Blank Rome, LLP, and Stephens Inc., as well as the lenders’ attorneys and advisors, led by Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP and PJT Partners, LP, “for all the long hours we’ve all worked together to position Harvey to be able to deliver another 63 years of safe and efficient, family run vessel services to all our very appreciated customers and partners in safety,” he said.

He also thanked The Jordan Company, which has been Harvey Gulf’s equity sponsor for the last 10 years and supportive of the company through any and all challenges, Guidry said. “We are glad that TJC will maintain a significant stake in the company going forward.”