Hard Drive Marine opens new R&D facility in Washington

Hard Drive Marine recently announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Bellingham, Wash.

“Expanding our production capacity allows us to bring in specialized equipment and personnel to meet growing demand for our high-performance workboats,” Tom Day, founder of the company, said in a statement announcing the opening. “We want to be on the forefront of spill response and marine infrastructure maintenance.”

Hard Drive Marine’s product lineup has grown in recent years to include the production of workboats and marine hardware for spill response, including in-service contractor boom cleaning tools and assistance in rapid boom deployment in the unfortunate case of an environmental event.

“Our team is really excited to be part of a global force working on innovations to protect the environment and maintain our aging infrastructure,” said Jason Wolfe, a software engineer and expert in machine learning who joined HDM in the spring.

Founded in 2008, Hard Drive Marine delivers vessels for work in challenging environments and is gearing up to introduce disruptive technologies for logjam removal, dam debris management, and offshore wind farm service in 2021.