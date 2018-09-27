Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Gulf Island to sell Texas yard for $28 million

A towboat under construction at Gulf Island Shipyards. Gulf Island Fabrication photo.
Houston-based Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. announced today that it has agreed to sell its North Yard facilities in Aransas Pass, Texas, and certain associated equipment (excluding all crawler cranes) for $28 million.

The sale is expected to close during the fourth quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions, including an inspection period by the purchaser.

“Our agreement to sell the North Yard is another significant step in our previously announced plan to rationalize underutilized assets and strengthen our balance sheet and liquidity,” Kirk J. Meche, president and CEO of Gulf Island, said in a statement. “The ultimate sale of the North Yard will give us increased flexibility as we continue to strategically reposition ourselves to more diversified markets and customers. We continue to market our remaining assets held for sale.”

Gulf Island, with facilities located in Louisiana and Texas, is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels used for oil and gas production and transportation, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation and alternative energy projects. Gulf Island also provides related installation, hookup, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews and integrated project management capabilities.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

