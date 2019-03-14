Gulf Island delivers Z-drive tug to Suderman & Young

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. announced that its shipyard division, Gulf Island Shipyards, has delivered the 98’6″x42’8″x16’5″ Ted C. Litton, a Z-Tech 30-80 terminal/escort tug to Suderman & Young Towing Co.

The tug was designed by Robert Allan Ltd., Vancouver, British Colombia, and built at Gulf Island’s Jennings, La., facilities. Main propulsion comes from two Caterpillar 3516E, C rating, Tier 4 diesel engines, each producing 3,386 hp at 1,800 rpm. The Cats are connected to Schottel SRP 510 FP Z-drives, giving the new tug a bollard pull of 80 tonnes.

The Ted. C. Litton is ABS classed Maltese Cross A1, AMS, Towing Vessel, Escort, FFV1. The tug will be operated by G&H Towing. Gulf Island is currently building eight sister vessels that are at various stages of construction. No other information about the tug was released.