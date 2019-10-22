Gulf Island CEO to retire

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. announced yesterday that Kirk Meche would retire as president and CEO of the Houston-based marine fabricator in coming months.

The board of directors will lead a search process to identify the next CEO. Meche will continue to serve as president and CEO during the transition period and will assist the board with the transition. In connection with Meche’s announced retirement, he has resigned as a director, effective Oct. 18, 2019.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Kirk for his tremendous contributions and dedication to the Company over the past 23 years and in particular his leadership over the last seven years,” Jack Laborde, Gulf Island’s chairman, said in a statement. “I further appreciate Kirk’s continued support to facilitate a smooth leadership transition in the coming months as the board conducts a comprehensive search for the company’s next CEO. Kirk has worked tirelessly over the past several years leading the company in a very challenging market and leaves the company well positioned for the future. We wish Kirk all the best in his retirement.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to be part of the Gulf Island family and serve as its CEO,” Meche said in a statement. “I am proud of the company’s accomplishments and believe the company has a strong foundation for future success. I feel now is the right time for a leadership change and I am committed to working alongside the board and the management team to ensure a seamless transition.”