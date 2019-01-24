Gulf Craft delivers fast support vessel to Seacor

Incat Crowther recently announced the delivery of the 194’x32’x15′ Libby L. McCall, the third vessel in a series of new class monohull fast support vessels (FSV) for Seacor Marine. The new boat was built at Gulf Craft in Franklin, La.

According to a statement from Incat, Libby L. McCall advances the traditional offshore support vessel model and offers a more cost efficient, comfortable, flexible, and safe option to helicopter transportation. The vessel’s passenger lounge features spacious reclining seating in privacy pods (similar to first class airlines) along with full internet connectivity, a well-equipped snack bar area and LED lighting. The vessel’s crew accommodation area includes staterooms for 16 crew along with a large galley and mess area plus walk-in pantry.

The boat, which has a 9’3″ draft, also features redundancy to mitigate against down time or loss of functionality due to mechanical complications. Five Cummins QSK 60, EPA Tier 3 compliant diesel engines, each producing 2,680 hp, coupled to Twin Disc MGX- 61500 SC gearboxes, are provided for main propulsion power. The propulsion machinery drives Hamilton HT-810 waterjets through a cardan shafting system from Driveline Service.

Ship’s service power comes from three Cummins QSM 11 generator sets, each producing 290 kW of electrical power. Offshore station-keeping and dockside maneuverability is enabled by three Thrustmaster 30TT200 bowthrusters each producing 200 hp. Station keeping is enhanced through a Kongsberg DP-21 system providing Class 2 capability.

Additional design features include two FFS 250×350 XP firefighting pumps feeding FFS 1200LB remote-controlled monitors rated for Class 1 capacity, a Naiad Dynamics interceptor active ride control system for optimal passenger and crew comfort during transit, a fully redundant Technicold chilled water air conditioning and heating system, as well as a pair of Headhunter marine sanitation devices to help ensure the vessel remains environmentally friendly at all times. Specially designed gangways are also provided on each side of the vessel to provide safe boarding means to both crew and passengers.

Tankage includes 16,600 gals. of fuel oil; 46,100 gals. cargo fuel oil; and 5,600 gals. fresh water. Libby L. McCall can carry up to 125 passengers and is serviced by a crew of 16.

The vessel is certified by the USCG under Subchapters T (Small Passenger Vessels), L (Offshore Supply Vessels) and I (Industrial Vessels) and is ABS Classed High-Speed Craft with DP-2 and Fire-Fighting Capability notations.

“This latest delivery is a testimony to Incat Crowther’s valued partnership with Seacor Marine and Gulf Craft, with all three parties sharing a commitment to service and a philosophy of innovation, Incat officials said.