Gladding-Hearn delivers high-speed launch to Delta Pilots

Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corp., Somerset, Mass., has delivered the 52.6’x16.11′ pilot boat Assistant to Delta Launch Services, the operating company for the Associated Branch Pilots on the SW Pass of the Mississippi. The new boat is the fifth St. John’s Class launch built by Gladding-Hearn for the Delta pilots.

With a draft of 4.8′, the new all-aluminum launch, a sistership to the Mississippi Delta, delivered in 2013, features the C. Raymond Hunt-designed deep V hull. It is powered by twin Caterpillar C-18 EPA Tier 4 diesel engines, each delivering 671 hp at 2,100 rpm and a top speed of 26 knots. Twin Disc QuickShift MGX-5136A gears, with reduction ratios of 2:1, turn a pair of 5-bladed Brunton’s NiBrAl propellers. The launch is equipped with a 12kW Northern Lights genset.

The wheelhouse, with a small trunk, is flush-mounted to the deck amidships. Aft of its helm station are six Llebroc pilot seats. The forecastle is equipped with enclosed marine head, settee and three berths. The wheelhouse and forecastle is heated and cooled by three reverse-cycle Marine Air Vector air-conditioning units, totaling 40,000 Btu’s.

Assistant has a Twin Disc EC-300 electronic controls system and a SeaStar/Hynautic hydraulic steering system in the wheelhouse.

Outside of the wheelhouse are wide side-decks, rear and side doors, and boarding platforms on the roof. At the transom is a winch-operated, rotating davit over a recessed platform for rescue operations.

Capacities include 645 gals. of fuel and 25 gals. potable water. The electronics suite consists of Furuno 8125 radar with 12″ monitors, NX12A/4-foot open antenna array and DT800MSF depth/temp through hull transducer; two Standard Marine GX5500, Richie 5″ compass; and Garmin GPSMAP-541.

The new launch, which has room for 12 passengers and accommodations for a crew of two, is USCG subchapter T-certified and was delivered Aug. 18.