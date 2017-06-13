Foss christens third ice-class ocean tug

Foss Maritime has christened the third in a series of three Arctic-class tugboats, the Nicole Foss.

The new tug, built at Foss’ Rainier, Ore., shipyard, was christened June 6 at the Foss Waterway Seaport in Tacoma, Wash. She is due to enter service later this summer.

“It made me think of what has been accomplished at the Rainier Shipyard and the care that goes into each and every vessel,” said Scott Merritt, chief operating officer of Foss. “The craftsmanship of the men and women at Rainier rivals the best yards in the world, and these vessels reflect their desire to provide a world-class product to the mariners that will sail on them. The Nicole Foss is truly a job well done.”

The132’x41’x18′ Nicole Foss is ice class D0. This means the hulls are designed specifically for polar waters and are reinforced to maneuver in ice. The vessel complies with the requirements in the ABS Guide for Building and Classing Vessels Intended to Operate in Polar Waters, including ABS A1 standards, SOLAS and Green Passport.

Nicole Engle, one of the three sisters who are primary shareholders of Saltchuk, the parent company of Foss Maritime, broke the ceremonial champagne bottle at the christening of her namesake vessel.

The Nicole Foss features a pair of Caterpillar C280-8 engines putting out a total of 7,268 hp. Reintjes reduction gears turn a pair of fixed-pitch propellers in Nautican kort nozzles. Markey Machinery supplied the double-drum tow winch. The tug has a bollard pull of 221,000 lbs.

The vessel incorporates several environmentally focused designs and structural and technological upgrades, including:

Elimination of ballast tanks, so there is no chance of transporting invasive species;

Holding tanks for black and gray water to permit operations in no-discharge zones (such as parts of Alaska and California);

Hydraulic oil systems compatible with biodegradable oil;

Energy efficient LED lighting; and

High-energy absorption Schuyler fendering.

The Nicole Foss has been designed to withstand the rigors of Arctic operations and is suited to work across the world, joining sisterships Michele Foss and Denise Foss.