Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding delivers second Kirby ATB

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS), Sturgeon Bay, Wis., has delivered the second articulated tug-barge unit (ATB), the tug Paul McLernan and the 155,000-bbl. Kirby 155-02, to Kirby Corp. This completes the original contract signed back in 2014, with the first ATB being delivered in the fall of 2016.

The 6,000-hp Paul McLernan measures 123’x38’x22′ and is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and communications technology. The 155,000-bbl., 521’x72’x41′ Kirby 155-02 is purpose-built to carry petroleum or chemical cargoes domestically.

FBS has been very successful over the years with a strong commitment to its customers resulting in significant repeat business, according to FBS officials.

Todd Thayse, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding vice president and general manager, said in a prepared statement that the contract with Kirby to build a pair of ATBs was significant for FBS. “This vessel is expected to exceed performance expectations as her sister vessel has already done over the past year. We are thankful for the loyalty and confidence our customers have demonstrated over the years, and we look forward to future newbuild programs with Kirby.”

Kirby currently operates several ATB units built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in the mid-2000s.