Fincantieri awarded $9.6 million USCG maintenance contract

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America (FMSNA) was recently awarded a $9.6 million contract to perform maintenance and repairs to the U.S. Coast Guard’s fleet of inland buoy tenders.

The multi-year contract was awarded by the Coast Guard’s Surface Force Logistics Center in Virginia. The focus of the contract is the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM) V1312 main diesel engines onboard the 75′ WLIC and 65′ WLR class cutters.

“This award with the U.S. Coast Guard builds on our proven expertise in the modification, repair and overhaul of the main diesel engines for the inland buoy tender fleet,” Rick Dinsmore, FMSNA’s general manager and vice president, said in a statement announcing the contract award. “Since our original contract to repower the buoy tenders, FMSNA has provided continuous mission critical support to the U.S. government by assuring the highest levels of fleet readiness.”