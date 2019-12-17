Eastern Shipbuilding delivers two more Florida Marine towboats

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Panama City, Fla., delivered the Jaden Pasentine in November. The 90’x32’x10′ towboat is the 70th built by the shipyard for Florida Marine Transporters LLC, Mandeville, La. Eastern delivered the DPJ II, the 69th inland towboat in the series, in August of this year.

In early 2018, Florida Marine signed a contract with Eastern to build four additional towboats, bringing the total to 70 vessels contracted over the last 14 years. The Jaden Pasentine was constructed at Eastern’s Allanton facility from a design from Gilbert Associates Inc., Boston.

The new towboats are powered by two Caterpillar 3512C Tier 3 diesel engines each rated at 1,500 hp at 1,600 rpm, supplied by Louisiana CAT Power Systems, Reserve, La. The reduction gears are direct coupled Twin Disc MG-5600 with 6.04:1 reduction ratios supplied by Stewart Supply, Harvey, La.

Electrical power is provided by twin 99-kW John Deere 4045AFM85 Tier 3 generator sets rated for 60 Hz, at 208 VAC provided by Kennedy Engine Co., Biloxi, Miss. The diesel engines comply with current EPA Tier 3 control of emissions of nitrogen oxides from marine diesel engines.

The original order for the 90′ inland towboats was signed at the International WorkBoat Show in 2004 — a 25-vessel contract with deliveries starting in February 2006.

It has expanded to become the largest single owner, single shipbuilder, new construction program with the same class towboat design in U.S. history.