Eastern Shipbuilding launches new towboat for Latin America

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Panama City, Fla., launched the 134’x42’x9′ steel towboat Impala Cantagallo on Dec. 14, 2016. The boat is the fourth of four new inland river towboats that Eastern has been building for IWL River Inc., Bogota, Columbia.In addition to the Impala Castagallo, the contract includes the Impala Soledad, Impala Salgar and Impala Mompox.

Designed by CT Marine, Edgecomb, Maine, the triple-screw, retractable wheelhouse towboat Impala Cantagallo will be powered by Caterpillar 3512C, IMO II diesel engines, producing 1,280 hp at 1,600 rpm each. The Cats will connect to wheels through Reintjes WAF665 marine gears from Karl Senner.

Designed with a minimal operational draft of 6′, the new towboat’s pilothouse’s retracted eye level above the waterline will measure 21′ and will have an extended eye level of 37’6″.

The Impala Cantagallo will service the inland waterways of Latin America for Impala Terminals. Impala owns and operates a network of terminals that facilitate global trade flows, specializing in warehousing, multi-modal logistics and related port services for essential commodities worldwide.

Ship’s service power will come from twin John Deere 6090AFM85 “Gulf Pack” 3-phase, IMO II gensets, sparking 200 kW of electrical power each. All four of the boats are under construction at Eastern’s Allanton facility. Although Eastern has built and delivered more than 75 towboats, these four will be the first Eastern has delivered to IWL River.

The Impala Cantagallo will be ABS classed Maltese Cross A1, Towing Vessel, River Service, Maltese Cross AMS, ABCU. The towboat will be delivered in 2017.