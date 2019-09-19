Eastern launches new 5,100-hp escort tug for Bisso Offshore

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Panama City, Fla., has launched the first of two 80’x38’x13’2″, 5,100-hp Z-drive tugs. The C.D. White is being built for Bisso Offshore LLC, a division of E.N. Bisso & Son Inc. The tug was launched in late August.

A RAL RApport 2400 Z-drive shiphandling tug design was provided by Robert Allan Ltd., Vancouver, British Columbia. The C.D. White is currently under construction at Eastern’s Allanton facility, along with a sister vessel, the A. Thomas Higgins. The C.D. White is scheduled to be delivered in December of this year.

Main propulsion comes from a pair of Caterpillar 3512E Tier 4/IMO Tier III marine diesels connected to Rolls-Royce US205 P20 Z-drives, producing 5,100 hp at 1,800 rpm. Bollard pull will be an estimated 63 metric tons. The diesels come from Louisiana Cat, Reserve, La.

Ship’s service power is the responsibility of two John Deere 4045AFM85 Tier 3 certified marine auxiliary diesel gensets, sparking 99kW at 1,800 rpm of electrical power each. The John Deere engines were supplied by Kennedy Engines Co., Biloxi, Miss.

On deck is a Markey Machinery DEPCF-42 HS single drum, 40 hp, render/recovery, line tension display, electric escort hawser winch forward, a Markey CEPB-40 5-hp tow bitt capstan aft, and a Washington Chain & Supply 90-ton SWL tow hook, electric-air remote control, manual or remote release tow hook.

Capacities include 28,000 gals of fuel oil, 8,750 gals. potable water, and two 850-gal. urea tanks. Firefighting equipment is comprised of a Counterfire ES-125-400, 1,500 gpm at 100 psi. diesel engine driven pump and 4″ Stang remote controlled fire monitor.

The C.D. White is USCG certified Subchapter M, designed and built to ABS standards (but not classed under ABS rules.)

The launch ceremony was held at Eastern’s Allanton facility. Connie Sandras, chief administrative officer of E.N. Bisso, christened the C.D. White as the vessel’s sponsor.

E.N. Bisso is one of Eastern’s long term valued customers and has taken delivery of four previous modern Z-drive ship assist tugs from Eastern starting in 2007 (Josephine Anne, Beverly B., Elizabeth B, and Archie T. Higgins). These two new Robert Allan tugs have been customized by the designer, builder and owner to provide specific operational features including 63-plus-ton bollard pull, enhanced maneuverability and escort performance, better fuel economy, crew comfort, safety under the new USCG Subchapter M requirements and reduced emissions meeting the new EPA Tier 4 emissions regulations.

Mike Vitt, E.N. Bisso vice president, spoke about how the project commitment was reaffirmed at the 2018 International Workboat Show in New Orleans. E.N. Bisso knew Eastern had the people and the talent given their long-term relationship, knowledge of Eastern’s workforce of skilled craftsman, the belief in the craftsmanship of vessel construction, and the efforts of the huge team effort made after Hurricane Michael in minimizing the delays of the vessels’ delivery dates.

The boat is named after Cornelius Dee “Jack” White, Jr. Jack White was an owner of E.N. Bisso and was married to the company’s then President Beverly Bisso White. Jack White was instrumental in the management and growth of the company in its early days. It is the second boat to be named for Jack White in recognition of his place in E.N. Bisso’s history.