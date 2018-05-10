Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Bill introduced to boost domestic content conditions for ship components

By on
The littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) underway during a high-speed run in Lake Michigan during acceptance trials in August. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin)
The littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) underway during a high-speed run in Lake Michigan during acceptance trials in August. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin)

In late April, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., introduced legislation to support U.S. manufacturing and shipbuilding. The Made in America Shipbuilding Act (S. 2731) strengthens the domestic content requirements for the federal government’s purchase of certain shipboard components by expanding current law to cover all federal agencies and all classes of ships.

“For decades in Wisconsin, we’ve worked to make things: paper, engines, tools and ships. These manufacturing jobs have created shared prosperity for generations and strengthened the economic security of hard-working families across our state,” Baldwin said in a statement. “Strong buy American standards drive local economic growth and create good paying jobs that support Wisconsin families. And because American workers are the best in the world, these standards also ensure that the federal government, including our military, purchases the highest quality ships and parts needed to carry out its various missions. The Made in America Shipbuilding Act is about doing right by workers in Wisconsin and across the country, and I am urging my Senate colleagues to support this legislation.”

“A strong domestic Navy supplier base is critical to our country’s Navy shipbuilding infrastructure and to our Nation’s defense. We are appreciative of Tammy Baldwin and her staff’s efforts to maintain the world’s greatest Navy shipbuilding industrial base,” said Rick Giannini, president and CEO, Milwaukee Valve Company.

The bill “will give us the confidence to invest capital and to add high paying middle-class jobs. This bill also strengthens the defense industrial base by providing American-made components for U.S. taxpayer-funded ships. At Fairbanks Morse, we greatly appreciate the senator’s leadership in bringing critical manufacturing jobs back to the United States,” Marvin Riley, Fairbanks Morse president and COO of EnPro Industries., said in a statement.

 

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.