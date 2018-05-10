Bill introduced to boost domestic content conditions for ship components

In late April, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., introduced legislation to support U.S. manufacturing and shipbuilding. The Made in America Shipbuilding Act (S. 2731) strengthens the domestic content requirements for the federal government’s purchase of certain shipboard components by expanding current law to cover all federal agencies and all classes of ships.

“For decades in Wisconsin, we’ve worked to make things: paper, engines, tools and ships. These manufacturing jobs have created shared prosperity for generations and strengthened the economic security of hard-working families across our state,” Baldwin said in a statement. “Strong buy American standards drive local economic growth and create good paying jobs that support Wisconsin families. And because American workers are the best in the world, these standards also ensure that the federal government, including our military, purchases the highest quality ships and parts needed to carry out its various missions. The Made in America Shipbuilding Act is about doing right by workers in Wisconsin and across the country, and I am urging my Senate colleagues to support this legislation.”

“A strong domestic Navy supplier base is critical to our country’s Navy shipbuilding infrastructure and to our Nation’s defense. We are appreciative of Tammy Baldwin and her staff’s efforts to maintain the world’s greatest Navy shipbuilding industrial base,” said Rick Giannini, president and CEO, Milwaukee Valve Company.

The bill “will give us the confidence to invest capital and to add high paying middle-class jobs. This bill also strengthens the defense industrial base by providing American-made components for U.S. taxpayer-funded ships. At Fairbanks Morse, we greatly appreciate the senator’s leadership in bringing critical manufacturing jobs back to the United States,” Marvin Riley, Fairbanks Morse president and COO of EnPro Industries., said in a statement.