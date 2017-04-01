Damen unveils emergency assistance vessel design

Damen, Gorinchem, the Netherlands, has introduced the Responder 5413 — a new 54m (177′) first line assistance vessel (FLAV). The company designed the vessel partly in response to the increasing number of extreme weather events across the globe, believing it can play a vital role as a first response vessel, capable of assisting a relief or emergency operation in a number of ways.

Designed for unrestricted service, the vessel demonstrates proven seakeeping behavior. The Damen Responder 5413 is based on the successful multi purpose vessel (MPV) 5413. Four of those boats were delivered to the offshore survey, geotechnical and seabed geophysical services company, Fugro, Leidschendam, the Netherlands, for use as surveying vessels.

The carefully considered layout of the Responder 5413 includes a spacious aft deck, providing multiple container stowage possibilities, a RIB in a slipway for fast and safe access to and from the vessel, crane capacity, and ample working areas.

The FLAV also has extended spaces for medical treatment, recovery and quarantine, and has an operations room, fitted with global communication equipment.

Depending on the emergency, the Damen Responder can be fitted with containerized and/or modular equipment tailored to the specific needs of the incident. The Responder has fixed positions for three 20′ (TEU) containers. Containers can be easily mounted on the aft deck and can be utilised for modular workshop/storage, oil recovery equipment, diving equipment, fire fighting equipment, water making equipment, and electrical power generation. The vessel is capable of operating in relatively shallow waters and has a crane capacity of 10 tonnes at 12m.

Damen officials said the new Responder vessel could be the ideal solution for governments, local authorities or NGOS (non-governmental organization) in need of a proven, economical vessel, which is suited for numerous environmental and protection tasks using modular, containerized equipment.