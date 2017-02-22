Damen launches new yacht support vessel

Damen Shipyards, Gorinchem, The Netherlands, recently launched its Game Changer, a 227′ yacht support vessel (YSV 6911) with helicopter hangar. The new boat is designed for owners who want to have more fun off the beaten track but with a significantly lower total cost of ownership, Damen officials said.

Game Changer features a fully certified helideck so owners can take larger helicopters on long range flights to their mother yachts and land safely in a wider weather window. Lowering the helicopter into the hangar protects it from the elements so it is refueled and available for take-off without causing hassle, disruption and noise on the mother yacht.

In addition, the new YSV has 250 square meters of open deck space for tenders and toys. The large deck crane improves logistics and handling. Below deck is an additional 110 square-meter storage space/dive center. The YSV 6911 has offices, facilities and accommodations for 22 crew and staff. It can carry a significant amount of extra provisions, fuel (marine, aviation and petrol), luggage and spare parts.

The new boat is the fourth yacht support vessel in the 70-metre segment following the delivery of Intrepid (6711) and Garcon. Damen’s latest launch follows last year’s delivery and sale of the 181′ showcase vessel Fast & Furious. In total, the shipyard has delivered or has under construction 11 YSVs.

“Our clients want to go to exciting new destinations with less established super-yacht infrastructure, and they want to have more fun with larger tenders, larger helicopters and submersibles,” Damen product director Mark Vermeulen said in a statement announcing the launch of the YSV. “They also want to take more staff, guides, pilots and security personnel with them. Game Changer is the massive leap forward in capability that they need, but at a much lower cost than a larger yacht. Plus, they get all the benefits of flexible operations and privacy. That’s why we call it the Smart Stretch.”