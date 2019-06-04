Damen building two LNG hybrid ferries for Seaspan

British Columbia operator Seaspan Ferries is getting two more liquefied natural gas hybrid ferries built at Damen Shipyards Mangalia in Romania.

The roll-on/roll-off vessels will join Seaspan’s first two 148.9mx26m (488’x85’) LNG hybrid vessels, delivered by Damen in 2016 and 2017. The new vessels will have 209 cubic meters LNG storage onboard and 2 megawatt-hours of battery storage.

The ferries will be classed by Bureau Veritas, and enter service in the Vancouver region in 2021 as part of Seaspan’s fleet replacement and modernization program.

“Damen worked very hard to win this project and Seaspan Ferries is excited to partner with them in their new yard in Mangalia, Romania. The yard has a good reputation for quality and has all of the necessary people and infrastructure to build these great vessels for Seaspan Ferries,” said Harly Penner, Seaspan’s director of fleet engineering and vessel development, in announcing the contract.

“We’re extremely excited to build these dual-fuel-hybrid vessels for Seaspan Ferries and are proud that such a reliable operator selects Damen for this project. We feel this is a great start of a partnership that holds great potential for the future,” said Damen sales manager Leo Postma.