Damen to build first fully electric ferries for Canada

The Wolfe Island ferry will have a length of 98 m and a width of 25 m for transporting up to 399 passengers and 75 cars. Schottel photo
Schottel has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards to equip the first fully-electric vessels to operate in Canada.

The new 68mx25m (223’x82′) Amherst Island will carry up to 300 passengers and 42 cars and be delivered in 2020. The 98mx25m (321’x82′) Wolfe Island can haul up to 399 people and 75 cars and has a delivery date of 2021. Both ferries — built for the MTO (Ministry of Transportation of Ontario) — will operate at speeds up to 12 knots that equals the speed of conventional propulsion, Schottel officials said.

The Amherst Island ferry is due to be delivered in 2020. With a length of 68 m and width of 25 m, it will accommodate up to 300 people and 42 cars. Schottel photo

Both ferries will be propelled by four Schottel Twin Propellers STP 260 FP, each with an input power of up to 550 kW (737 hp). The main propulsion is provided by batteries with a diesel engine as backup to ensure mobility. The propulsion concept implies a power intake increase up to 650 kW (871 hp) due to an enhanced draught provided by the batteries. In accordance with their field of operation in the Lake Ontario/St. Laurence River of the Canadian province of Ontario, the thrusters will fulfill the requirements of Ice Class 1A.

“There has been close cooperation with Schottel in this project that aimed at identifying high efficient future innovations and green technologies for sustainable power solutions. Schottel’s international network and propulsion knowledge that we have relied on for decades and we already have supported, made this project a comprehensive solution for the customer,” Damen Shipyard’s Leo Postma, area manager Canada, said in a statement announcing the contract.

Damen’s full electrification concept for the double-ended ferries serving Kingston and Wolfe Island, as well as Millhaven and Amherst Island, are designed to reduce emissions by the equivalent of 7 million kg carbon dioxide per year, officials said.

 

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

