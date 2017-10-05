Conrad Shipyard signs contract with Power Engineering

Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, La., has been awarded a contract by Power Engineering Construction Co., Alameda, Calif., to build several components for the Water Emergency Transportation Authority’s (WETA) San Francisco Ferry Expansion Project. Construction will be completed at Conrad’s Orange, Texas, shipyard.

“This new business is in addition to a barge that we currently have under construction for Power Engineering Construction and we appreciate their continued confidence,” Conrad CEO Johnny Conrad said in a statement announcing the deal. “This project represents a key milestone in the build-out of WETA’s San Francisco Bay infrastructure, and we are proud to be a part of it. I want to thank our shipbuilding team for their uncompromising commitment to quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service, which makes new business like this possible.”

Power Engineering Construction Company builds complex marine construction and civil engineering projects. The company has a wide portfolio of successful completions for Marine, Civil and Design/Build applications.

The Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal Expansion Project, now underway, is designed to increase the terminal’s capacity to serve current and future passengers and will improve the amenities around the terminal. The two-year construction project includes building two new ferry gates and the reconstruction of another. Beautification and other amenities include the addition of weather canopies, a new plaza area, and extended promenades in keeping with the historic ferry building.

Conrad Shipyards, a public company, was established in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City. The company designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five Gulf Coast shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.