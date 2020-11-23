Conrad Shipyard delivers two asphalt barges to Alabama

Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, La., has delivered two 30,000 bbl. asphalt barges to Parker Towing, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“We are pleased to announce the delivery of the tank barges PTC 2001 and PTC 2002 to Parker Towing,” Conrad CEO Johnny Conrad said in a statement announcing the delivery. “Our two companies have a rich and storied history of providing outstanding services to our customers, and it was a pleasure to work closely with their management team to deliver these vessels.”

The PTC 2001 and PTC 2002 are each double skin 30,000 bbl. capacity asphalt barges, measuring 297’6″x54’x12′. Each barge is outfitted with one Volcanic thermal fluid heater unit rated for 8 million btu; one 99-kw John Deere generator; three Nabrico deck cranes; four Patterson 40-ton winches and a Bergan alarm system.

The barges are designed to meet the requirements of a Type ll and lll hull design and authorized for the carriage of Grade A and lower products, Subchapter D and limited Subchapter O products on rivers, lakes, bays and sounds.

Terah Huckabee, Sr., vice president corporate development at Parker Towing said, “Conrad has been on our short list for several projects in the past several years. So, when we got together on this project, we were excited to have the opportunity to work with them. Their project management, construction processes and quality all lived up to their reputation, and we are proud to add these barges to our expanding liquid fleet.”

The PTC 2001 was built at Conrad’s Deepwater South facility in Amelia, La., and the PTC 2002 was constructed at Conrad’s Front Street facility in Morgan City, La.

Conrad also announced that it has received ISO 9001:2015 recertification its Quality Management program from the ANAB internationally accredited registrar, ABS Quality Evaluations. Conrad’s successful implementation of its Quality Management System to ISO 9001:2015 standards reflects the company’s commitment to its customers, planning and implementation, resource management, efficient process control, measurement and analysis and continual improvement, Conrad officials said.

Johnny Conrad noted the significance of the recertification: “This is another important milestone for Conrad Shipyard,” he said. “It provides a tangible and internationally recognized commitment to our customers and demonstrates that we will continue to safely deliver the highest quality marine vessels.”