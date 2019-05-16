Conrad releases first quarter 2019 results, backlog

Conrad Industries Inc. Morgan City, La. announced its first quarter 2019 results.

For the quarter ended March 31, Conrad had a net loss of $307,000 and a loss of 6 cents per share compared to net income of $586,000 and earnings per share 12 cents during the first quarter of 2018.

Conrad’s backlog was $122.7 million at March 31, compared to $127.7 million at Dec. 31, 2018, and $106.2 million at March 31, 2018.

Conrad Industries, established in 1948, designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.