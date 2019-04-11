Colonna’s Shipyard refurbishes Potomac cruise vessel

The 240’x63′ dinner/cruise vessel Odyssey III has undergone a $2.2 million renovation for 2019. The passenger boat features a sleek, low profile superstructure designed to pass under the Potomac River bridges in and around Washington, D.C.

Built in 1995 the steel-hulled vessel has entertained thousands of people while serving Washingtonians and their guests. For 2019 owners Entertainment Cruises decided to give her a facelift.

The renovation included upgraded amenities such as the remodeled dance floor and bar space, new carpets, new fixtures and finishes, but the owners went beyond the cosmetic.

Twin electronically controlled Cummins Tier 3 QSK19 diesel engines, producing 600 hp at 1,800 rpm each, replaced the old 540-hp engines The new engines connect to the boat’s props through Twin Disc MGX-5170DC gears with 4.5:1 reduction ratios.

Ship’s service power now comes from two Cummins QSK19-powered 530-kW generators. With generator power equal to main propulsion power, Odyssey III has ample power for moving on the river and ample power for entertaining the guests whether they be dinning, dancing or just relaxing.

The repower of the Odyssey III was carried out at the 1875-founded Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk, Va. With both boat hoists and a floating drydock, the full-service yard can handle vessels up to 875′.