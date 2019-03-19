Otto Candies takes delivery of IMR vessel

The 332.1’x65.6′ inspection maintenance repair (IMR) vessel Paul Candies was built by Candies Shipbuilders for its parent company Otto Candies LLC, Des Allemands, La.

The OSV is equipped with three different Schottel propulsion systems. Its two Combi Drives feature two transverse thrusters and one retractable Rudderpropeller, designed for maximum maneuverability and a high free running speed for the U.S.-flagged vessel.

With its two SCD 560 STP Schottel azimuth thrusters, the diesel-electric vessel reaches a speed of 14 knots. The 2,600 kW SCD 560 STP features the Schottel twin propeller concept. By sharing the load between two propellers, this concept increases propulsion efficiency and reduces fuel consumption over single propeller systems. Beyond this, two STT 5 FP bowthrusters, 1,050 kW each, and one 800-kW type SRP 260 R FP retractable bowthruster are designed for precise and high maneuverability in DP mode.

“We have relied on Schottel products for many years. Several of our vessels are equipped with propulsion systems from Schottel, some even with the electric Combi Drive,” Otto B. Candies III, vice chairman at Otto Candies, said in a statement. “As a result of the very good performance of the azimuth thrusters and the reduced service and maintenance efforts, we have once again decided in favor of Schottel’s Combi Drive.”

Otto Candies deploys the MT6020 Marin Teknikk design vessel in the worldwide offshore industry and is named after Paul Candies, the long-time president of Otto Candies. Paul Candies joins the other 42 vessels in the company’s fleet.

With the SCD L-Drive design principle, the electric motor is integrated vertically into the Rudderpropeller, resulting in a highly efficient variant of the SRP and STP propulsion units. The elimination of the upper gearbox has numerous advantages such as reduced mechanical losses, low noise and vibration levels as well as fewer maintenance requirements, Schottel officials said. The SCD therefore features a very compact thruster which offers approximately 20% space savings compared to Z-drive installation. This provides additional room for more equipment and fits vessels with limited deck height.