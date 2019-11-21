Burger Boat to build new passenger vessel for Chicago

Burger Boat Company, Manitowoc, Wis., has begun work on a new passenger vessel for Chicago’s First Lady Cruises. The new Chicago River tour vessel, Chicago’s Emerald Lady, is due to launch next spring.

This is not the first time Burger Boat and Chicago’s First Lady Cruises have joined forces. This will be the third passenger vessel Burger will have built for the company. Following in the line of Chicago’s Classic Lady and Chicago’s Leading Lady, Chicago’s Emerald Lady will launch in the spring of 2020.

The 98’x32′ steel vessel will have room for 250 passengers. It is designed by Mark Pudlo of Seacraft Design in Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

“We have built a great relationship with Burger over the years. Our companies share common values, making it easy to work together,” Holly Agra, president of Chicago’s First Lady Cruises, said. “With the addition of Chicago’s Emerald Lady, we’re able to expand our tour departure offerings for the official Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise, aboard Chicago’s First Lady, by up to 30 percent. Burger’s commitment to building a high-quality vessel goes hand in hand with our commitment to continually improving the cruise experience for our guests.”

Since 1863, Burger has been delivering commercial vessels and custom luxury yachts.

“At Burger, we’re dedicated to bringing our customer’s vision to reality and creating an experience on the water,” said Jim Ruffolo, president and CEO, Burger Boat. “We love building for Chicago’s First Lady Cruises, as they share our mission of building a memorable, unique experience.”

For 26 years, Chicago’s First Lady Cruises has been providing architecture and skyline tours, offering a memorable and in-depth look at Chicago’s architectural marvels. Beyond the critically-acclaimed Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise aboard Chicago’s First Lady, the cruise line also offers a variety of specialty themed cruises, including sunrise yoga, twilight and photographer cruises, and can accommodate weddings and other private events for a truly personalized, unforgettable experience.