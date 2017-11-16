Brunswick opens major facility expansion

Earlier this year Brunswick Commercial & Government Products (BCGP) broke ground on a major facility expansion at its corporate headquarters in Edgewater, Fla. This week marks the completion of that expansion project, which includes a new assembly building for large boat production as well as other facility updates. During a commemorative event held this morning, the BCGP team celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Completed last month, the new 10,500-sq. ft. large boat assembly building has already been put to use in building the company’s multi-unit orders and vessels over 27′, as well as housing the company’s warranty and refurbishments shop. The new building is located on the east side of the manufacturing campus and increases the BCGP’s manufacturing capacity by 50%.

“The facility expansion represents our continued commitment to position the company for sustained long-term growth,” Erik Bon Fleur, BCGP’s newly appointed general manager, said in a statement. “This project provides an update to the facility, which will allow us to increase our manufacturing capabilities and produce larger and more complex vessels.”

In his new role, Bon Fleur will be responsible for day-to-day operations and business activities.

Prior to joining the BCGP team, Bon Fleur served in various other roles inside BCGP’s parent company, Brunswick Corp., including continuous improvement manager for Boston Whaler, and most recently director of operations for Thunder Jet, an aluminum boatbuilder in Washington state. Bon Fleur has been with Brunswick since 2012, when he joined the company as a process engineer at the previously owned Hatteras Yachts.

Bon Fleur holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida, and a master degree in industrial engineering as well as an MBA from the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business Administration.

Headquartered in Edgewater, Fla., and owned by the Brunswick Corp., BCGP represents the commercial interests of the Brunswick Boat Group. Offering superior quality and customizable crafts to commercial and government agencies around the world, BCGP specializes in patrol, rescue, military, research and workboat applications, providing unsurpassed customer service and support.