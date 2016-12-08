Brunswick introduces variant-sized aluminum RIB at WorkBoat Show

Brunswick Commercial & Government Products (BCGP) introduced a 26’2″x10′ (8.5 meters) aluminum rigid-hulled inflatable boat at last week’s International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans.

A first of its kind for the company, the 850 Aluminum Impact [RIB] is the introductory model from a line-up that features five variants ranging in size from 7.5 meters (24′) to 12 meters (40′) and horsepower ranges from 300 hp to 700 hp. Designed for the commercial and government marketplace, BCGP will market the new lineup to domestic law enforcement agencies as well as militaries worldwide.

“We are happy to introduce the Aluminum Impact line here at the International WorkBoat show,” Jeremy Davis, BCGP director of sales, said in a statement from the show floor. “This international stage provides us the opportunity to showcase the new aluminum boat’s capabilities to serve in law enforcement, military and other commercial applications.”

Sporting an 18″ draft, the aluminum hull is a mill-finish welded structure designed by BCGP, fabricated by a local aluminum contractor and assembled at the company’s Edgewater, Fla., headquarters. Notable features include dual 350-hp Mercury Marine Verado outboard engines, a hard-sided urethane-coated polyester fabric collar system by CPI, shock mitigating SHOXS seats, a Raymarine electronics package, and a Boatmaster heavy duty aluminum trailer.

Other features include a 30″ transom height, 22° deadrise, room for 17 people and 150-gal. fuel capacity. “The military people who have been coming by have really loved it,” Brunswick’s marketing coordinator Kelsey Nemeth said mid-way through the first day of the show.

“The new aluminum [RIBs] are an exciting addition to our existing product line-up because we now have the ability to offer customers a one-stop shop experience,” said Davis. “By providing both aluminum and fiberglass solutions, we can help government agencies have more commonality in their fleets, allowing for maintenance optimization and interoperability for officers in the field.”