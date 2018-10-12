Brunswick delivers new multi-mission boat to Maine Marine Patrol

Brunswick Commercial and Government Products recently delivered a new 31′ fisheries and recreational boating enforcement and maritime security boat to Maine Marine Patrol, South Portland, Maine.

The Impact is the newest asset in Maine Marine Patrol’s fleet, a high performance, Powered by twin 350-hp Mercury Verado outboards and capable of speeds more than 50 knots. The new patrol boat will be stationed at the South Portland Coast Guard facility.

The boat was purchased with a grant of $59,915 from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund and a grant of $241,305 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Port Security Grant Program.

“Over the past 20 years Maine Marine Patrol has been fortunate to have had several vessel-purchases as well as training and other gear assets supported by the Port Security Grant program,” Marine Patrol Colonel Jon Cornish said in a prepared statement. “There is no question that without this financial support we could not effectively provide the level of security coverage up and down the coast that we are able to today. Patrol now owns and operates five of these high-performance security vessels stationed from Saco to Eastport.

“In addition, over the past several years patrol has applied for and been successful in getting support from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund,” said Colonel Cornish. “These funds have supported high tech surveillance equipment as well as top grade survival suits for at sea boardings.

“Without support from both the Federal Port Security Grant and the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, Maine Marine Patrol would not have been able to procure necessary equipment and training that allow our officers to perform at the high level the public has come to expect,” said Colonel Cornish. “Portland is an ideal location for this asset as it represents one of the busiest ports in New England with a great deal of both commercial fisheries, industrial and recreational activity taking place there.”

This project was funded in part by the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, in which proceeds from the sale of a dedicated instant lottery ticket are used to support outdoor recreation and natural resources conservation.